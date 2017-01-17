आपका शहर Close

खुद में न सिमटे रहें, मेलजोल बढ़ाने से होंगे ये जबरदस्त फायदे

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 03:54 PM IST
Tremendous benefits of interaction with others

क्या आप भी सिर्फ अपने में ही सिमटे रहते हैं? कभी परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ समय बिताने का प्लान नहीं बनाते? अगर आपने अपने आप को समाज से अलग-थलग कर दिया है तो आपको धूम्रपान, मोटापा, ब्लड प्रेशर से जुड़ी समस्याएं हो सकती हैं। रिसर्च के अनुसार जिन लोगों का सोशल नेटवर्क स्ट्रॉन्ग होता है वो अधिक जीते हैं। दूसरों से मेलजोल बढ़ाने के और भी जबरदस्त फायदे होते हैं-

