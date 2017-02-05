बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Valentine Spl: लड़की को करने जा रहे हैं प्रपोज तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 05:27 PM IST
कुछ लोग वैलेंटाइन डे का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं क्योंकि वह इस दिन को प्यार का इजहार करने के लिए सबसे अच्छा मानते हैं। इस दिन कई नए कपल्स बनते हैं तो पुरानों का भी प्यार परवान चढ़ता है। अगर आप इस दिन अपने प्यार का इजहार करने जा रहे हैं तो इन बातों का विशेष ध्यान रखें।
