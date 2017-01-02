आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

ऐसे मर्दों के साथ रिश्ता बनाने से पहले इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 12:46 PM IST
tips to keep in mind before coming in a relationship

किसी से रिश्ता बनाने से पहले बहुत सी बातों का ध्यान रखना पड़ता है। अगर आप किसी से प्यार करते हैं और शादी करना चाहते हैं तो उसके साथ संबंध बनाने से पहले उसके व्यवहार को समझना बहुत जरूरी होता है। आइए जानते हैं कि किस तरह के लोगों के साथ रिश्ते में बंधने से पहले आपको सोचने की जरूरत पड़ती है।

  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

relationship tips lifestyle news

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5869fb344f1c1b0f7815835f","slug":"tips-to-keep-in-mind-before-coming-in-a-relationship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}

ऐसे मर्दों के साथ रिश्ता बनाने से पहले इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

tips to keep in mind before coming in a relationship
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5864eab74f1c1b425ceebc83","slug":"tricks-to-impress-a-girl-and-make-her-fall-in-with-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}

लड़कियों को अपनी ओर करना चाहते हैं आकर्षित तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

tricks to impress a girl and make her fall in with you
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584bb8f94f1c1b243444aa17","slug":"what-will-girls-feel-when-they-see-a-handsome-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0938\u092e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902!","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}

हैंडसम लड़कों को देखकर ये सोचती हैं लड़कियां!

What will girls feel when they see a handsome boy
  • शनिवार, 10 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"5864eab74f1c1b425ceebc83","slug":"tricks-to-impress-a-girl-and-make-her-fall-in-with-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}

लड़कियों को अपनी ओर करना चाहते हैं आकर्षित तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

tricks to impress a girl and make her fall in with you
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5860d2724f1c1b8259eeb43a","slug":"women-thinks-that-men-with-tattoos-are-cheaters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0948\u091f\u0942 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0940\u0920 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"585cd5cc4f1c1b774fe3bcf6","slug":"try-these-tips-if-your-partner-cheats-on-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}

पार्टनर के अफेयर के बारे में जान जाएं तो इस तरह फिर से बनाएं उसे अपना

try these tips if your partner cheats on you
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585a1bb54f1c1b8e03e39d9c","slug":"things-to-do-when-your-partner-starts-ignoring-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}

अगर पार्टनर नहीं दे रहा आप पर ध्यान तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

things to do when your partner starts ignoring you
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

﻿