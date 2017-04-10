बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिलाओं को 'हनी' या 'बेबी' बुलाना कितना सही
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:48 AM IST
दफ्तर में लोग अक्सर महिला
कर्मचारियों
को खास तरह से बुलाते हैं। बॉस कई बार लड़कियों को
हनी
या बेबी कहकर बुलाते हैं। बरसों से औरतों और मर्दों को बराबरी देने की
मुहिम
चल रही है लेकिन इस तरह के संबोधन बराबरी के हक में दखलंदाजी माने जाते हैं।
यूं तो दफ्तरों में महिलाओं की इज्जत बढ़ी है, उन्हें बड़े ओहदे भी मिल रहे हैं मगर बोलचाल में अभी भी ऐसे लफ्जों, ऐसे वाक्यों का इस्तेमाल हो रहा है जो महिलाओं का दर्जा, उनका मान कम करते हैं, महिलाओं को अलग पहचान देने की कोशिश करते हैं।
शुक्रवार, 17 मार्च 2017
+
