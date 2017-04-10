आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

महिलाओं को 'हनी' या 'बेबी' बुलाना कितना सही

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented By: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:48 AM IST
is it correct calling a lady baby or honey

दफ्तर में लोग अक्सर महिला कर्मचारियों को खास तरह से बुलाते हैं। बॉस कई बार लड़कियों को हनी या बेबी कहकर बुलाते हैं। बरसों से औरतों और मर्दों को बराबरी देने की मुहिम चल रही है लेकिन इस तरह के संबोधन बराबरी के हक में दखलंदाजी माने जाते हैं।

यूं तो दफ्तरों में महिलाओं की इज्जत बढ़ी है, उन्हें बड़े ओहदे भी मिल रहे हैं मगर बोलचाल में अभी भी ऐसे लफ्जों, ऐसे वाक्यों का इस्तेमाल हो रहा है जो महिलाओं का दर्जा, उनका मान कम करते हैं, महिलाओं को अलग पहचान देने की कोशिश करते हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

relationship lifestyle news in hindi

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Viewed

महिलाओं को 'हनी' या 'बेबी' बुलाना कितना सही

is it correct calling a lady baby or honey
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

औरतें जो तलाकशुदा पति को वापस पाने के लिए पैसे देकर अजनबी के साथ सो रही हैं

women sleeping with strangers after divorcing husband
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

गुस्से में है पत्नी तो इन तरीकों से उसे मनाएं

how to handle wife if she is in anger
  • बुधवार, 5 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

इन 6 चीजों पर पैसा खर्च करने से बचते हैं लड़के, मानते हैं फालतू

things in which men do not want to spend money
  • शनिवार, 1 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

लड़की मैसेज का रिप्लाई नहीं कर रही, ये हो सकती है वजह

why girls do not reply of your message here are the reasons
  • शनिवार, 18 मार्च 2017
  • +

लड़कियों को इसलिए पसंद आते हैं लंबे लड़के, जानें कारण

why girls are attracted towards tall boys
  • शुक्रवार, 17 मार्च 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top