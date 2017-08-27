Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

नहीं पाना चाहते प्यार में धोखा, तो इन 5 बातों को कभी न करें इग्नोर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 08:47 AM IST
if you dont want that your partner will cheat you than keep in mind these five things

'प्यार' के ढाई अक्षर को समझने के लिए कुछ लोग अपनी जिंदगी बिता देते हैं तो कुछ इस एहसास को महसूस करने में। अगर आप किसी भी रिलेशनशिप की बात करें तो उसमें प्यार का होना बेहद जरूरी होता है। अक्सर आपने सुना होगा कि किसी लड़की ने लड़के को प्यार में धोखा दे दिया या फिर लड़के ने लड़की को, लेकिन क्या आपने कभी ये सोचा है कि आखिर दोनों के ऐसा करने की वजह क्या होती है।

तो चलिए आज हम आपको ऐसी पांच वजहों के बारे में बताएंगे जिन्हें जानकर आप अपने रिश्ते को बचा सकते हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

relationship cheating in love

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Viewed

ये एक काम लड़की के दिल में जगा देगा प्यार, जरा आजमाकर तो देखिए जनाब

if you want to impress a girl on chatting then keep in mind these things
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

देर रात इन मैसेज का लड़कियों को रहता है बेताबी से इंतजार, आप भी जान लें

Girls are expecting these messages from boys at night
  • रविवार, 20 अगस्त 2017
  • +

25 की उम्र के बाद लड़कियों को शुरू कर देने चाहिए ये काम

girls Need To Start Doing These Things For Yourself When You Turn 25
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

ये एक काम लड़की के दिल में जगा देगा प्यार, जरा आजमाकर तो देखिए जनाब

if you want to impress a girl on chatting then keep in mind these things
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अब खाने की इन आदतों से लगाएं अपने पार्टनर की पर्सनैलिटी का पता...

these five eating habits will reveal about their partner personality
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
I am an Indian Girl
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक ईशा शर्मा की कविता का जवाब है आपके पास?

ibne insha the poet of legacy of mir
काव्य चर्चा

इब्ने इंशा: हैं लाखों रोग ज़माने में, क्यों इश्क़ है रुसवा बेचारा...

The role of literature is essential in building Country says Raaz Dehlvi
काव्य चर्चा

हेल्परी तक की लेकिन कविता लिखनी नहीं छोड़ी: युवा कवि राज़ दहलवी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!