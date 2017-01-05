बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 03:12 PM IST
बहुत से छोटे-छोटे काम के लिए लड़कियां अपने पार्टनर पर निर्भर रहती हैं। लेकिन ये आदतें आप पर भारी पड़ सकती हैं, आपका रिश्ता टूटने की कगार पर आ सकता है क्योंकि इसकी वजह से वह बेहद परेशान हो जाते हैं। अगर आप इससे बचना चाहती हैं तो ये काम आपको खुद करने चाहिए।
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
