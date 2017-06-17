आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

खड़ूस वर्सेज फेवरेट पापा: यूं ही नहीं बन जाते कुछ पापा फेवरेट और कुछ खड़ूस

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 12:47 PM IST
Fathers day: Know about those parameters which decide their father is a strict dad or favourite dad

पापा का प्यार और गुस्सा दोनों दिल को छूते हैं। हां, मगर कुछ पापा हमसे अपना प्यार जताते हैं तो कुछ नारियल की तरह एक सख्त खोल के भीतर अपने एहसास छिपाते हैं। एहसास छिपाने वाले पापा बच्चों की नजरों में अक्सर खड़ूस बन जाते हैं और एहसास जताने वाले पापा बच्चों के फेवरेट पापा बन जाते हैं।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में क्लिक करके जानें क्या फर्क है खड़ूस वर्सेज फेवरेट पापा में । 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fathers day #father's day 2017

क्रिकेट फिक्सिंग का आरोप

पूर्व कप्तान का दावा, फिक्सिंग के जरिए पाक पहुंचा है फाइनल में!

Aamer Sohail accuses Pakistan of 'fixing' their way to Champions Trophy final

Most Viewed

अगर लड़का बोल दे 'ये बात' तो झट इंप्रेस हो जाती हैं लड़कियां

If man say these thing to girl, she will quickly get ready to marry that guy
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सगाई के बाद कभी न खोलें अपने ये 5 राज, वरना टूट जाएगी शादी

5 Secrets You Should Never disclose to Your partner after engagement it can break your relationship
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

बड़ी उम्र की लड़कियों की तरफ क्यों अट्रैक्ट होते हैं लड़के

Know about the reasons why boys always attract towards mature girls
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

इन बेटियों के लिए 'सुपरमैन' हैं पापा, जानिए उन्हीं की जुबानी

Know why daughters are always adorable to their fathers
  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
भारत-पाक मैच पर लगा 2 हजार करोड़ का सट्टा, जानिए फेवरेट कौन?

भारत-पाक मैच पर लगा 2 हजार करोड़ का सट्टा, जानिए फेवरेट कौन?

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल और 9 का जबरदस्त कनेक्शन, 5 खिलाड़ियों की जर्सी करेगी कमाल

भारत-पाक फाइनल और 9 का जबरदस्त कनेक्शन, 5 खिलाड़ियों की जर्सी करेगी कमाल

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 