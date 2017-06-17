खड़ूस वर्सेज फेवरेट पापा: यूं ही नहीं बन जाते कुछ पापा फेवरेट और कुछ खड़ूस
Fathers day: Know about those parameters which decide their father is a strict dad or favourite dad
पापा का प्यार और गुस्सा दोनों दिल को छूते हैं। हां, मगर कुछ पापा हमसे अपना प्यार जताते हैं तो कुछ नारियल की तरह एक सख्त खोल के भीतर अपने एहसास छिपाते हैं। एहसास छिपाने वाले पापा बच्चों की नजरों में अक्सर खड़ूस बन जाते हैं और एहसास जताने वाले पापा बच्चों के फेवरेट पापा बन जाते हैं।
आगे की स्लाइड्स में क्लिक करके जानें क्या फर्क है खड़ूस वर्सेज फेवरेट पापा में ।
