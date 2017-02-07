बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Valentine Spcl: गुलाब का हर रंग कुछ कहता है, जानें इनका मतलब
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 01:15 PM IST
रोज डे के साथ वैलेंटाइन वीक की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। सभी कपल्स इस हफ्ते को यादगार बनाना चाहते हैं, लेकिन ये जरूरी नहीं कि इस दिन आप सिर्फ अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड या गर्लफ्रेंड को ही गुलाब दें। गुलाब कई रंगों में मिलता है और हर रंग का अपना एक महत्व होता है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि गुलाब का कौन सा रंग किस रिश्ते के लिए बना है।
