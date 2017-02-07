आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

Valentine Spcl: गुलाब का हर रंग कुछ कहता है, जानें इनका मतलब

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 01:15 PM IST
different rose colors and meaning

रोज डे के साथ वैलेंटाइन वीक की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। सभी कपल्स इस हफ्ते को यादगार बनाना चाहते हैं, लेकिन ये जरूरी नहीं कि इस दिन आप सिर्फ अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड या गर्लफ्रेंड को ही गुलाब दें। गुलाब कई रंगों में मिलता है और हर रंग का अपना एक महत्व होता है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि गुलाब का कौन सा रंग किस रिश्ते के लिए बना है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

relationship valentine's day

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

Most Viewed

Valentine Spcl: कम उम्र इंसान के प्यार में हैं तो रखें इन बातों का ध्यान

Tips To Dating a Younger Guy
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Valentine Spl: लड़कियों की लिपस्टिक के रंग से जानिए उनके दिल का हाल

Your Lipstick Tells About Your Personality
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Valentine Spl: लड़की को करने जा रहे हैं प्रपोज तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

tips to keep in mind before proposing someone
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

Valentine Spl: लड़की को करने जा रहे हैं प्रपोज तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

tips to keep in mind before proposing someone
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Valentine Spcl: कम उम्र इंसान के प्यार में हैं तो रखें इन बातों का ध्यान

Tips To Dating a Younger Guy
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

फूल और चॉकलेट हुए पुराने, इस वैलेंटाइन डे पर पार्टनर को इन चीजों से करें खुश

this valentine day gift these items to your partner
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top