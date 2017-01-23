बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिर्फ दांत ही नहीं आपके गहने भी चमकाता है टूथपेस्ट, जानें इसके और भी फायदे
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 05:02 PM IST
दांतों को चमकाने के लिए सभी टूथपेस्ट का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि टूथपेस्ट से आप दांतों के अलावा गहनें और घर की चीजें भी चमका सकते हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं कि टूथपेस्ट से और कौन-कौन सी चीजों को साफ किया जा सकता है।
