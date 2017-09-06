बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब घर पर टूथपेस्ट से करें प्रेग्नेंसी टेस्ट, जान लें क्या है तरीका
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Home Remedies
›
with the help of toothpaste you can do the pregnancy test at home
{"_id":"59ae93504f1c1b85078b46a6","slug":"with-the-help-of-toothpaste-you-can-do-the-pregnancy-test-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u0925\u092a\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 10:33 AM IST
कहते हैं कि मां बनने के बाद हर महिला का अस्तित्व पूरा हो जाता है। मां बनने की खुशखबरी किसी भी महिला के लिए उसके जीवन का एक ऐसा नायाब तोहफा होता है जिसकी खुशी वो शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर पाती।
बाजार में प्रेग्नेंसी टेस्ट करने के लिए कई तरह के उपकरण मौजूद है लेकिन उन उपकरणों के अलावा आप घर में मौजूद रोजाना के सामान से भी अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी का पता लगा सकती हैं।
पढ़ें-
अब घर बैठे चीनी बताएगी आप प्रेग्नेंट है या नहीं, ये है तरीका
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59abb87f4f1c1bee278b4d56","slug":"try-these-home-remedy-for-soft-and-shiny-hair","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59a7cfb84f1c1bed278b496e","slug":"try-these-home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-skin-darkness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947\u092a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0932 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59a69c5c4f1c1b4c738b467a","slug":"try-these-home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-headache","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59ae5c274f1c1b8e078b45e8","slug":"these-four-kitchen-items-will-protect-you-from-dengue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0942, \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59a7cfb84f1c1bed278b496e","slug":"try-these-home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-skin-darkness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947\u092a\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0932 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"599ffe924f1c1bcf058b45e3","slug":"with-the-help-of-sugar-you-can-do-the-pregnancy-test-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!