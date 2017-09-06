Download App
अब घर पर टूथपेस्ट से करें प्रेग्नेंसी टेस्ट, जान लें क्या है तरीका

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 10:33 AM IST
with the help of toothpaste you can do the pregnancy test at home

कहते हैं कि मां बनने के बाद हर महिला का अस्तित्व पूरा हो जाता है। मां बनने की खुशखबरी किसी भी महिला के लिए उसके जीवन का एक ऐसा नायाब तोहफा होता है जिसकी खुशी वो शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर पाती।

बाजार में प्रेग्नेंसी टेस्ट करने के लिए कई तरह के उपकरण मौजूद है लेकिन उन उपकरणों के अलावा आप घर में मौजूद रोजाना के सामान से भी अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी का पता लगा सकती हैं।

