बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब घर बैठे चीनी बताएगी आप प्रेग्नेंट है या नहीं, ये है तरीका
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Home Remedies
›
With the help of sugar you can do the pregnancy test at home
{"_id":"599ffe924f1c1bcf058b45e3","slug":"with-the-help-of-sugar-you-can-do-the-pregnancy-test-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 11:22 AM IST
मां बनना हर महिला के लिए सबसे बड़ी खुशी की बात होती है। उस पल का न केवल पति-पत्नी बल्कि पूरे परिवार को बेसब्री से इंतजार होता है। बदलते समय के साथ हर चीज में बदलाव आया है और बाजार में बहुत सारी ऐसी किट आ गई हैं जिनसे आप घर बैठे अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी का पता लगा सकती हैं।
हालांकि कई महिलाएं इन किट को खरीदने में शर्माती हैं। तो चलिए आज हम आपको एक ऐसा तरीका बताएगें जिससे आप घर बैठे रसोई के एक सामान से प्रेग्नेंसी का पता लगा सकती हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a060ff4f1c1b4a268b4741","slug":"try-this-home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-rats-at-your-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"RAT KILLER \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u091a\u0942\u0939\u0947, \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"599ffe924f1c1bcf058b45e3","slug":"with-the-help-of-sugar-you-can-do-the-pregnancy-test-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"599ab1324f1c1be67f8b460f","slug":"know-the-health-benefits-of-lassi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0942\u092e\u0902\u0924\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599fe1fa4f1c1bdb1b8b483d","slug":"these-are-the-reasons-why-your-baby-bump-is-not-going-even-after-delivery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a ? \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599123884f1c1be6558b49d0","slug":"keeping-garlic-under-your-pillow-will-solve-your-insomnia-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0915\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u091b\u0942\u092e\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"598ffcb54f1c1bc85b8b4803","slug":"ageing-effect-can-be-neutralized-with-the-remedy-of-plum-fruit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0932\u0942\u092c\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"599ec2eb4f1c1b27218b46f9","slug":"isha-sharma-i-am-an-indian-girl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"5974b0fd4f1c1b62708b47e6","slug":"ibne-insha-the-poet-of-legacy-of-mir","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092c\u094d\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e: \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u093c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093c \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0941\u0938\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599e5a2d4f1c1ba8188b4878","slug":"the-role-of-literature-is-essential-in-building-country-says-raaz-dehlvi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940: \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0935\u093f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093c \u0926\u0939\u0932\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!