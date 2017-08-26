Download App
kavya kavya

अब घर बैठे चीनी बताएगी आप प्रेग्नेंट है या नहीं, ये है तरीका

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 11:22 AM IST
With the help of sugar you can do the pregnancy test at home

मां बनना हर महिला के लिए सबसे बड़ी खुशी की बात होती है। उस पल का न केवल पति-पत्नी बल्कि पूरे परिवार को बेसब्री से इंतजार होता है। बदलते समय के साथ हर चीज में बदलाव आया है और बाजार में बहुत सारी ऐसी किट आ गई हैं जिनसे आप घर बैठे अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी का पता लगा सकती हैं। 

हालांकि कई महिलाएं इन किट को खरीदने में शर्माती हैं। तो चलिए आज हम आपको एक ऐसा तरीका बताएगें जिससे आप घर बैठे रसोई के एक सामान से प्रेग्नेंसी का पता लगा सकती हैं।

राम रहीम दोषी करार

राम रहीम को दूसरा झटका, हाईकोर्ट ने दिए सारी संपत्ति अटैच करने के आदेश

Seize all properties of Ram Rahim, orders HighCourt

