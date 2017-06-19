बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
छहरहरा होना है तो घर ले आएं दालचीनी और भी हैं टिप्स कारगर
मर्द हो या औरत छरहरी काया सबको लुभाती है। कई बार बैली पैक यानी निकले हुए पेट को छिपाने के लिये लोग सांस तक रोक लेते हैं। कई विज्ञापन भी बने हैं। जैसे श्रद्धा कपूर का एक विज्ञापन जिसमें वह कहती हैं बैली पैक अब छिपायें नहीं बल्कि घटायें। एक और एड जिसमें लिफ्ट में एक आदमी है जो एक खूबसूरत महिला के आते ही अपनी सांस रोककर खड़ा होता है। ताकि पेट न दिखे। अब ऐसी नौबत आप पर न आये इसके लिए करें कुछ घरेलू उपाय
