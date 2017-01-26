आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जूतों से आती है बदबू? आजमाएं ये आसान से नुस्खे

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:32 PM IST
Tips To Get Rid of Shoe Odor

क्या आप भी अपने जूतों की बदबू से परेशान हैं? क्या जूतों की बदबू की वजह से आपसे भी लोग दूर-दूर रहने लगे हैं? अगर इसका जवाब हां में है तो परेशान होने की जरुरत नहीं। आज हम आपको ऐसे टिप्स देंगे जिससे आप घर में पड़ी चीजों का इस्तेमाल करके जूतों की बदबू से निजात पा सकते हैं-

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

health lifestyle

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

Most Viewed

घर में मौजूद है प्रेग्नेंसी जांचने का यह खास तरीका, जानिए क्या?

use vinegar for pregnancy test
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जूतों से आती है बदबू? आजमाएं ये आसान से नुस्खे

Tips To Get Rid of Shoe Odor
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सफेद दाग की वजह से रहते हैं परेशान? ये उपाय दिलाएंगे राहत

get rid of leucoderma at home easily
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

घर में मौजूद है प्रेग्नेंसी जांचने का यह खास तरीका, जानिए क्या?

use vinegar for pregnancy test
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सिर्फ दांत ही नहीं आपके गहने भी चमकाता है टूथपेस्ट, जानें इसके और भी फायदे

wonderful uses of toothpaste
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सफेद दाग की वजह से रहते हैं परेशान? ये उपाय दिलाएंगे राहत

get rid of leucoderma at home easily
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top