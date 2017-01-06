बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इयर बड से जा सकती है सुनने की क्षमता इन चीजों से साफ करें कान
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 04:37 PM IST
बहुत से लोग कान साफ करने के लिए इयर बड का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि इयर बड के प्रयोग से सुनने की क्षमता पर असर पड़ता है और कान में होने वाली समस्याओं का भी सामना करना पड़ सकता है। इसलिए कानों की सफाई करने के लिए आप इन घरेलू चीजों का प्रयोग कर सकते हैं।
