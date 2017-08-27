Download App
kavya kavya

महंगे स्प्रे से नहीं, इस कलर की लाइट से भागेंगे घर में छिपे झींगुर

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 08:40 AM IST
this magical home remedy will help you to get rid of jhingur

रात के अंधेरे में सन्नाटे को चीरती हुई झींगुर की आवाज अच्छे अच्छों की नींद उडा़ देती है। झींगुर की आवाज ज्यादातर बरसात के मौसम में सुनाई देती है। तो अगर आपके घर में भी झींगुर घुस आएं हैं तो इन आसान तरीकों से उन्हें घर से बाहर कर सकतीं हैं।

