नहीं होगा डेंगू, रसोई के इन सामानों से करें अपनी सुरक्षा
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 01:55 PM IST
बारिश के मौसम के बाद जगह-जगह जलभराव होने से डेंगू होने की संभावना ज्यादा बढ़ जाती है। अगर किसी को भी तेज बुखार के साथ थकान महसूस हो तो उसे बिना देर किए डॉक्टर के पास जाना चाहिए।
लेकिन डेंगू से बचाव करना ही समझदारी है ऐसे में आज हम आपको रसोई की कुछ चीजें बताएंगे जिसे अपनाकर आप डेंगू से अपनी सुरक्षा कर सकते हैं।
पढ़ें- किचन की इन चीजों से चुटकियों में दूर होगा सिर दर्द
