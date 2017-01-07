आपका शहर Close

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 01:49 PM IST
how to heel cracked heels

सर्दियां आते ही त्वचा फटने लगती है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा समस्या रहती है फटी एड़ियों की। इसकी वजह से लड़कियां अपनी पसंद के सैंडल नहीं पहन पातीं। यहां तक की कभी-कभी ये समस्या इतना भयंकर रूप ले लेती है कि पैरों से खून तक आने लगता है। अगर आप भी इस समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं तो ये नुस्खे आपके लिए कारगर हो सकते हैं।

