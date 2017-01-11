बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सर्दियों में बैठ जाता है गला? ये नुस्खे दिलाएंगे आराम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Home Remedies
›
how to get rid of sore throat at home
{"_id":"5875e31f4f1c1bab78ba82f4","slug":"how-to-get-rid-of-sore-throat-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0932\u093e? \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 01:28 PM IST
बदलते मौसम की वजह से अक्सर गला बैठ जाता है या गले में खराश होने लगती है। इसे लोग आम समस्या मानकर डॉक्टर के पास नहीं जाते, जिस वजह से कभी-कभी यह बीमारी भयंकर रूप तक ले लेती है। अगर आप भी ऐसे में डॉक्टर के पास जाने में लापरवाही बरतते हैं तो ये नुस्खे अजमाकर घर बैठे ही इस समस्या ले निजात पा सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5875e31f4f1c1bab78ba82f4","slug":"how-to-get-rid-of-sore-throat-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0932\u093e? \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5870a4914f1c1b3b3d158b12","slug":"how-to-heel-cracked-heels","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u092e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0928\u092e\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5874c7124f1c1bb037ba87ed","slug":"get-rid-of-moles-at-home-easily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0939\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0949\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093f\u0932? \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5874c7124f1c1bb037ba87ed","slug":"get-rid-of-moles-at-home-easily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0939\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0949\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093f\u0932? \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5870a4914f1c1b3b3d158b12","slug":"how-to-heel-cracked-heels","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u092e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0928\u092e\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"586f70224f1c1b0765159a32","slug":"tips-to-clean-ears-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u092e\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"586ca3b04f1c1ba378159c1e","slug":"home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-headache","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top