Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

निजी अंगों में खुजली को न करें नजरअंदाज, ये उपाय देंगे राहत

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 10:33 AM IST
Home Remedies For Private Part Itching

निजी अंगों में खुजली और जलन की समस्या से हर कोई जूझता है। ये समस्या इंफेक्शन, यौन जनित बीमारियों, मीनोपॉज की वजह से हो सकती है। लेकिन इस समस्या का समाधान आपके किचन में ही मौजूद है-

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

health lifestyle

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

निजी अंगों में खुजली कर रही है परेशान ? ये तरीके मिनटों में देंगे राहत

ETCHING IN PRIVATE PARTS OF BODY CAN BE CURABLE BY THESE HOME MADE THINGS
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अब घर बैठे चीनी बताएगी आप प्रेग्नेंट है या नहीं, ये है तरीका

With the help of sugar you can do the pregnancy test at home
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

RAT KILLER नहीं किचन के इस सामान से भाग जाएंगे सारे चूहे, तुरंत करें इस्तेमाल

Try this home remedy to get rid of rats at your home
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

गुटखे से दांत हो गए हैं काले? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

Home Remedies For Whitening Teeth
  • गुरुवार, 9 फरवरी 2017
  • +

एल्यूमिनियम फॉयल में भूलकर भी ना पैक करें ये चीजें, बन जाएंगी जहर

foods not to keep in aluminium foil
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मुंह के छालों से हैं परेशान तो बर्फ का इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

how to cure ulcers in mouth
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

If you come
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक पूनम सिंह के वीरान एहसास

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!