मंहगे कॉस्मेटिक से छिपाते हैं तिल? ये नुस्खे दिलाएंगे छुटकारा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 05:38 PM IST
चेहरे पर ज्यादा तिल होने की वजह से लोग काफी परेशान रहते हैं। इससे निजात पाने के लिए वह लेजर ट्रीटमेंट करवाते हैं जो काफी महंगा और समय लेने वाला होता है। कई लोग इसे छिपाने के लिए मंहगे कॉस्मेटिक का भी इस्तेमाल करते हैं। वे इस बात से अंजान होते हैं कि कुछ घरेलू नुस्खे भी तिल से छुटकारा दिलाने के लिए कारगर होते हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं कि घर पर कैसे आप आसानी से इस समस्या से निजात पा सकते हैं।

'आप' चुनावी दांव

मनीष सिसोदिया का बड़ा ऐलान, पंजाब में आप के सीएम उम्मीदवार होंगे केजरीवाल

manish sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm candidate in mohali rally

﻿