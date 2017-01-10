बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मंहगे कॉस्मेटिक से छिपाते हैं तिल? ये नुस्खे दिलाएंगे छुटकारा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Home Remedies
›
get rid of moles at home easily
{"_id":"5874c7124f1c1bb037ba87ed","slug":"get-rid-of-moles-at-home-easily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0902\u0939\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0949\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093f\u0932? \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 05:38 PM IST
चेहरे पर ज्यादा तिल होने की वजह से लोग काफी परेशान रहते हैं। इससे निजात पाने के लिए वह लेजर ट्रीटमेंट करवाते हैं जो काफी महंगा और समय लेने वाला होता है। कई लोग इसे छिपाने के लिए मंहगे कॉस्मेटिक का भी इस्तेमाल करते हैं। वे इस बात से अंजान होते हैं कि कुछ घरेलू नुस्खे भी तिल से छुटकारा दिलाने के लिए कारगर होते हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं कि घर पर कैसे आप आसानी से इस समस्या से निजात पा सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5870a4914f1c1b3b3d158b12","slug":"how-to-heel-cracked-heels","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u092e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0928\u092e\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"586f70224f1c1b0765159a32","slug":"tips-to-clean-ears-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u092e\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"586e11ee4f1c1b4436158c51","slug":"tips-to-maintain-woolen-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0924\u0915 \u090a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e? \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5870a4914f1c1b3b3d158b12","slug":"how-to-heel-cracked-heels","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u092e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0928\u092e\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"586f70224f1c1b0765159a32","slug":"tips-to-clean-ears-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092f\u0930 \u092c\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u092e\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"586ca3b04f1c1ba378159c1e","slug":"home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-headache","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"586234b74f1c1b8840eec74b","slug":"get-rid-of-yellow-teeth-easily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092a\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top