एल्यूमिनियम फॉयल में भूलकर भी ना पैक करें ये चीजें, बन जाएंगी जहर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:31 PM IST
foods not to keep in aluminium foil

बहुत से लोग बच्चों को एल्यूमिनियम फॉयल में खाना पैक करके देते हैं और खुद भी खाना इसी में ले जाते हैं। इससे खाना नर्म और मुलायम तो रहता है लेकिन सेहत के लिए जहर बन सकता है। दरअसल, एल्यूमिनियम खाने के संपर्क में आते ही प्रतिक्रिया करने लगता है जो स्वास्थ के लिए हानिकारक होता है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि किन-किन चीजों को एल्यूमिनियम फॉयल में पैक नहीं करना चाहिए।

