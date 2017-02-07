बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कब्ज ने जीना मुहाल कर दिया है? ये तरीके देंगे राहत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Home Remedies
›
amazing tips to get rid of constipation
{"_id":"58998a4c4f1c1bc05537915d","slug":"amazing-tips-to-get-rid-of-constipation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948? \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 03:17 PM IST
कब्ज ऐसी समस्या है जिससे आए दिन लोग परेशान रहते हैं। इस वजह से कभी-कभी उन्हें डॉक्टर के पास जाने का भी समय नहीं मिल पाता। ऐसे में कुछ घरेलू नुस्खे ही काम आते हैं जो कब्ज से राहत दिलाते हैं। तो आइए जानते हैं इन नुस्खों के बारे में।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5898400f4f1c1b8952378549","slug":"foods-not-to-keep-in-aluminium-foil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092b\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5896d7ff4f1c1b953fe826d0","slug":"amazing-tips-to-get-rid-of-gas-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947, \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"589176d44f1c1b5979e806d0","slug":"how-to-cure-ulcers-in-mouth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5898400f4f1c1b8952378549","slug":"foods-not-to-keep-in-aluminium-foil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092b\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5896d7ff4f1c1b953fe826d0","slug":"amazing-tips-to-get-rid-of-gas-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947, \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"589176d44f1c1b5979e806d0","slug":"how-to-cure-ulcers-in-mouth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"588c2d9b4f1c1b3e0fcf5fe6","slug":"how-to-get-rid-of-snoring","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u091a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u0942\u0915 \u0926\u0935\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top