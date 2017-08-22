बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अगर आप भी जूझ रहे हैं कब्ज से तो रोजाना खाएं ये चीजें
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 08:42 AM IST
कब्ज या यूं कहें कि कॉन्स्टिपेशन एक ऐसी समस्या है जिससे भारत में हर दूसरा व्यक्ति जूझ रहा है। हमारे डेली रुटीन में कई सारे ऐसे काम होते हैंं जिन्हें नजरअंदाज नहीं किया जा सकता और इन्हीं में से एक काम फ्रेश होना भी है। अक्सर ऐसा देखा जाता है कि कई लोगों का पेट अच्छी तरह साफ नहीं हो पाता जिसकी वजह से उन्हें कई सारी समस्याएं हो जाती हैं।
तो चलिए आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसी चीजों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिनको रोजाना खाने से आपको इस समस्या से छुटकारा मिल सकता है।
