Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

अब घर बैठे किचन की ये 8 चीजें चुटकियों में करेंगी आपका वजन कम, तुरंत करें ट्राई

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 01:31 PM IST
these eight natural food reduce your weight quickly

क्या आप भी वजन बढ़ने से परेशान हैं..क्या आप भी रोज जिम जाते हैं..क्या आप भी डाइटिंग कर कर के थक चुके हैं..तो आज से ही ये सब बंद कर दें क्योंकि आज हम आपकी रसोई से कुछ ऐसी चीजें लेकर आए हैं जिसे डाइट में रोजाना शामिल करने से आपके शरीर में मौजूद फैट अपने आप ही कम होने लगेगा।

तो चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि आखिर कौन सी ऐसी 8 चीजें हैं जिन्हें अपनाकर आप अपने वजन को घर बैठे ही कंट्रोल कर सकती हैं।

पढ़ें- खाने में करते हैं आनाकानी, तो अब सावधान होने की है बारी

 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

natural food reduce fat quicky

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Viewed

पुराने से पुराना दर्द हो जाएगा ठीक अगर रोज खाएंगे ये चीज

to get rid of body pain have green chiles on a regular basis
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

गैस की समस्या से चाहिए छुटकारा तो एक साथ कभी न खाएं ये चीजें

do you know these food combination is responsible for constipation
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इन 5 चीजों को खाने से दूर होगी शरीर की हर तरह की कमजोरी

to get rid of stress and weakness try these five amazing fruits
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

रसोई की इन चीजों में छिपा है सुंदरता का राज

these five things of your kitchen will make you more beautiful
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +

पियेंगे ये खास पानी तो पलभर में दूर हो जाएगी ये 5 बड़ी समस्याएं

chickpea water will solve your these five health related problems
  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
पेट्रोल-डीजल की जगह बनाएं इलेक्ट्रिक कारें, वरना चलेगा बुल्डोजर: गडकरी

पेट्रोल-डीजल की जगह बनाएं इलेक्ट्रिक कारें, वरना चलेगा बुल्डोजर: गडकरी

एक बार फुल चार्ज होने पर 500km चलेगी ह्युंडई की ये कार

एक बार फुल चार्ज होने पर 500km चलेगी ह्युंडई की ये कार

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

Your Story has been saved!