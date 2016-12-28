बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्वाद के साथ-साथ सेहत का खजाना है मूंगफली, जानें इसके फायदे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Healthy Food
›
some amazing health benefits of peanut
{"_id":"586341d84f1c1b5b26eec2f1","slug":"some-amazing-health-benefits-of-peanut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0942\u0902\u0917\u092b\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 05:23 PM IST
लोग सर्दियों के मौसम में खूब मूंगफली खाना पसंद करते हैं। कुछ लोगों को यह स्वाद में इतनी पसंद होती है कि वह अपने खाली समय में भी इसे खाते रहते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि मूंगफली में स्वाद के साथ-साथ सेहत के भी कई राज छुपे हैं। जी हां, तो आइए जानते हैं कि मूंगफली खाने से आपके शरीर को किस तरह से लाभ हो सकता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586341d84f1c1b5b26eec2f1","slug":"some-amazing-health-benefits-of-peanut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0942\u0902\u0917\u092b\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5862025c4f1c1bec14eec4b3","slug":"benefits-of-radish-leaves","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926, \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"58610b6f4f1c1b2941eebaf9","slug":"side-effects-of-honey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0939\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5862025c4f1c1bec14eec4b3","slug":"benefits-of-radish-leaves","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926, \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"58610b6f4f1c1b2941eebaf9","slug":"side-effects-of-honey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0939\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"585e172d4f1c1b774fe3c9c1","slug":"you-should-avoid-these-foods-when-you-are-in-hangover","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0913\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5858f0224f1c1b1a56e39bbf","slug":"foods-not-to-eat-before-going-to-bed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top