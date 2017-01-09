आपका शहर Close

चाइनीज खाने के शौकीन हैं तो हो जाइए सावधान! बन सकते हैं नपुंसक

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:55 PM IST
side effects of chinese food

आजकल लोग चाइनीज बहुत ही शौक से खाते हैं। वे इस बात से अंजान होते हैं कि ये उन्हें नुकसान भी पहुंचा सकता है। दरअसल, चाइनीज फूड में अजीनोमोटो पाया जाता है जो सेहत के लिए हानिकारक होता है। अजनीमोटो को मोनोसोडियम ग्लूटामेट यानी एसएसजी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है और इसमें बहुत अधिक मात्रा में सोडियम होता है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि चाइनीज खाने से आपकी सेहत पर क्या प्रभाव पड़ता है।

healthy food chinese food can cause infertility

﻿