आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

बढ़ते वजन पर लगाम लगा देगा कच्चा पपीता, जवानी भी रखता है कायम

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 03:36 PM IST
papaya is good for health, read its advantages

यूं तो पपीता बीमारों को खिलाने में काम आता है लेकिन आपको जानकर अचंभा होगा कि इससे वजन कम करने में सहायता मिलती है।

वैज्ञानिक कहते हैं कि कच्चे पपीते से मेटाबॉलिज्म बढ़िया रहता है जिससे वजन कंट्रोल में रहता है।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में जाने पपीते के कुछ ऐसे ही फायदे जिन्हे जानकर आप रोज अपनी डाइट में कच्चे पपीते का सेवन जरू करेंगें।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

beauty skin lifestyle news in hindi

माफी

जयंत सिन्हा बोले, गायकवाड़ ने मांगी माफी, तब हटाया गया प्रतिबंध

Jayant Sinha said that Ravindra Gaikwad apoligised took undertaking clarifies MoS Civil Aviation 

Most Viewed

दूध में लहसुन मिलाकर पीने से दर्द हो जाएगा छूमंतर, पेट के लिए भी है फायदेमंद

garlic in milk is beneficial for health
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

पपीता ही नहीं इसका बीज भी है आपकी सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, जानिए कैसे

know the amazing health benefits of papaya seeds
  • बुधवार, 5 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

खाली पेट चाय पीने की आदत कर सकती है बीमार, हो जाएं सावधान

negative effects of bed tea habit
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

बेसन से चुटकियों में पाएं दमकती त्वचा, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

how to use gram flour for skin
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top