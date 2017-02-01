आपका शहर Close

सुबह खाली पेट न खाएं ये चीजें, होगा बड़ा नुकसान

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 09:42 AM IST
one should not eat these things empty stomach

अक्सर आपने लोगों को कहते सुना होगा कि हमेशा हेल्दी नाश्ता करना चाहिए और इस वजह से कुछ लोग बिना-सोचे समझे कुछ भी खा लेते हैं। दरअसल, खाली पेट में एसिड की मात्रा अधिक होती है और अगर ऐसे में एसिडिक चीजें खाई जाएं तो इससे पाचन तंत्र गड़बड़ा जाता है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि सुबह खाली पेट आपको क्या नहीं खाना चाहिए।

