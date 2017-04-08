बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खाली पेट चाय पीने की आदत कर सकती है बीमार, हो जाएं सावधान
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 05:15 PM IST
सुबह की शुरुआत करने के लिए सबसे जरूरी चीज ज्यादातर लोगों के लिए चाय होती है। एक रिसर्च में पाया गया है कि करीब 80 प्रतिशत लोगों को बेड टी पीने की खराब आदत होती है। चाय पीए बिना वो बिस्तर से नहीं उठ पाते। अगर आपको भी है ऐसी ही आदत है तो इस खबर को जरूर पढ़ें और अपनी इस आदत को सुधारें क्योकि इससे आपकी सेहत को कई नुकसान होते हैं।
खाली पेट चाय पीने के क्या क्या नुकसान हो सकते हैं आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें।
