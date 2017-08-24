आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

इस गणेश चतुर्थी बाजार से नहीं, घर पर ही चुटकियों में बनाएं मोदक

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 11:18 AM IST
know the home made recipe of modak on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi

गणेश चतुर्थी का त्योहार चारों तरफ रौनक भर देता है। ढोल नगाड़ों के साथ लोग भगवान गणेश को अपने घर लेकर आते हैं और उनकी पूजा अर्चना कर सुख शांति की कामना करते हैं। साथ ही कई तरह के पकवान भी बनाते हैं। 

इन सब पकवानों के साथ -साथ लोग अपने घरों में स्पेशल मोदक भी बनाते हैं जो भगवान गणेश को काफी प्रिय है। तो चलिए आपको बताते हैं इसे बनाना का तरीका। 

