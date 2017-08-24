बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस गणेश चतुर्थी बाजार से नहीं, घर पर ही चुटकियों में बनाएं मोदक
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Healthy Food
›
know the home made recipe of modak on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi
{"_id":"599e5fbe4f1c1ba8188b48fc","slug":"know-the-home-made-recipe-of-modak-on-the-ocassion-of-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 11:18 AM IST
गणेश चतुर्थी का त्योहार चारों तरफ रौनक भर देता है। ढोल नगाड़ों के साथ लोग भगवान गणेश को अपने घर लेकर आते हैं और उनकी पूजा अर्चना कर सुख शांति की कामना करते हैं। साथ ही कई तरह के पकवान भी बनाते हैं।
इन सब पकवानों के साथ -साथ लोग अपने घरों में स्पेशल मोदक भी बनाते हैं जो भगवान गणेश को काफी प्रिय है। तो चलिए आपको बताते हैं इसे बनाना का तरीका।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599e5fbe4f1c1ba8188b48fc","slug":"know-the-home-made-recipe-of-modak-on-the-ocassion-of-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"599abbbd4f1c1be67f8b469b","slug":"these-foods-will-help-you-to-get-rid-of-constipation-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"599d265d4f1c1b14608b4821","slug":"how-to-lose-weight-by-eating-healthy-food-during-office-hourc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0935\u091c\u0928, \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092b\u0942\u0921","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59941c364f1c1bf9208b466f","slug":"know-the-health-benefits-of-raw-food-diet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u092f \u0915\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u092b\u0932-\u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"598fc62e4f1c1bde248b4a32","slug":"this-janmashtami-make-most-delicious-mathura-ke-pede-at-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0940, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"599290d24f1c1bbb178b49fb","slug":"food-which-can-boost-your-stamina-and-make-you-active","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e ?","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"599da4ec4f1c1bdf168b4607","slug":"renowned-urdu-poet-ali-sardar-jafri-famous-poem-teen-sharabi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u095e\u0930\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094b, \u092a\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0940...","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"599c56f14f1c1bff068b4762","slug":"manisha-joban-katte-van-ujadtaa-jangal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937\u093e \u091c\u094b\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0938, \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093c\u0941\u0926\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"599d894b4f1c1b3e6b8b45d3","slug":"remembering-nida-fazli-the-great-lyricist-shayar-and-poet-of-life-and-love","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0926\u093e \u095e\u093e\u095b\u0932\u0940: \u0927\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094b \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b, \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!