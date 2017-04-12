आपका शहर Close

मात्रा सीमित करने से नहीं, इन तरीकों से रोकी जा सकती है होटलों में खाने की बर्बादी

amarujala.com- Written By: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 03:50 PM IST
here are the easy ways to prevent wastage of food

देश में खाने की बर्बादी को लेकर केंद्रीय सरकार इस बात पर विचार कर रही है कि होटलों में आपको कितना खाना परोसा जाए। इसके लिए खाद्य मंत्रालय एक प्रश्नावली भी तैयार कर रहा लेकिन क्या आपको लगता है कि खाने की मात्रा निश्चित कर देने से खाना बर्बाद नहीं होगा।

भले ही मात्रा कम करने से खाने की बर्बादी ना हो लेकिन और भी कई तरीके हैं जिनसे खाने की बर्बादी रोकी जा सकती है। आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में।

ये भी पढ़ें- गर्मियों में कूल रहने के लिए पिएं बेल का शरबत, दिल के लिए भी है फायदेमंद

healthy food lifestyle news in hindi

