आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सर्दियों में सौंफ बचाएगा खांसी-जुकाम से, ये सुपरफूड्स भी हैं कारगर

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 11:28 AM IST
Healthy Food For Cold And Flu

सर्दियों का मौसम है तो इसमें जुकाम खांसी होना तो आम बात है लेकिन आज हम आपको कुछ सुपरफूड्स के बारे में बताएंगे जिसके इस्तेमाल से आप इन बीमारियों से बच सकते हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

health lifestyle

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5864d2394f1c1b741aeed550","slug":"carom-seeds-helps-in-losing-weight-and-other-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0905\u091c\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}

नींबू और पानी से नहीं, अजवायन से दूर करें मोटापा

carom seeds helps in losing weight and other benefits
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586610504f1c1b741aeee084","slug":"benefits-of-sweet-potato","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0915\u0930\u0915\u0902\u0926, \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942 \u0938\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}

जवानी बरकरार रखता है शकरकंद, रोज खाएं तो होगा जादू सा असर

Benefits Of Sweet Potato
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586341d84f1c1b5b26eec2f1","slug":"some-amazing-health-benefits-of-peanut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0942\u0902\u0917\u092b\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}

स्वाद के साथ-साथ सेहत का खजाना है मूंगफली, जानें इसके फायदे

some amazing health benefits of peanut
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"5867933c4f1c1b132ceedb9a","slug":"benefits-of-red-wine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0935\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}

सेक्स ड्राइव बढ़ाने के साथ दिल को भी मजबूत रखता है रेड वाइन, सही मात्रा में करें इस्तेमाल

Benefits of Red Wine
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586610504f1c1b741aeee084","slug":"benefits-of-sweet-potato","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0915\u0930\u0915\u0902\u0926, \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942 \u0938\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5864a5d64f1c1b132ceec104","slug":"benefits-of-corn-strands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u0936\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923, \u0907\u0928 6 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}

भुट्टे ही नहीं इसके रेशे भी सेहत के लिए हैं रामबाण, इन 6 बीमारियों को करते हैं दूर

Benefits Of Corn Strands
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5862025c4f1c1bec14eec4b3","slug":"benefits-of-radish-leaves","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926, \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}

मूली ही नहीं इसके पत्ते भी हैं फायदेमंद, कई रोगों को करते हैं दूर

Benefits Of Radish Leaves
  • मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

लोगों ने कहा, 'मर्दों जैसे चलती और बैठती है' तो देखिए इस डांसर ने क्या किया

लोगों ने कहा, 'मर्दों जैसे चलती और बैठती है' तो देखिए इस डांसर ने क्या किया

﻿