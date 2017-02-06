आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

मखाने में छिपा है झुर्रियां रोकने वाला चमत्कारी तत्व, रहेंगे हमेशा जवान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 12:08 PM IST
health benefits of makhana

पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर मखाना आपकी सेहत के लिए खजाना है। अन्य ड्राइ फ्रूट की तुलना में मखाने में ज्यादा मात्रा में प्रोटीन, मिनरल, आयरन आदि मौजूद होते हैं। आइए जानते हैं इससे होने वाले जबरदस्त फायदों के बारे में।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

healthy food benefits of makhana

महासंग्राम 2017

पंजाब चुनाव: जानिए किसी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला तो क्या होगा विकल्प

Punjab Assembly election 2017, polling result on 11 march

Most Viewed

शराब के साथ भूलकर भी न खाएं मूंगफली और काजू, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

foods not to eat with alcohol
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सुबह खाली पेट न खाएं ये चीजें, होगा बड़ा नुकसान

one should not eat these things empty stomach
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

हर तरह की कमजोरी दूर करता है एलोवेरा का लड्डू, जानिए बनाने की तरीका

Health Benefits Of Aloe vera laddoo
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

क्या खाने के तुरंत बाद होता है पेट में दर्द? ये हो सकते हैं कारण

causes of stomach ache
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

शराब के साथ भूलकर भी न खाएं मूंगफली और काजू, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

foods not to eat with alcohol
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सुबह खाली पेट न खाएं ये चीजें, होगा बड़ा नुकसान

one should not eat these things empty stomach
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top