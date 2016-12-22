आपका शहर Close

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 05:25 PM IST
Health Benefits Of Hing

घर में रखी एक छोटी सी हींग की डिबिया आपके कितने काम आ सकती है आप नहीं जानते होंगे। हींग खाने का स्वाद तो बढ़ाती ही है साथ ही कई रोगों से आपका बचाव भी करती है। सदियों से लोग पेट से जुड़ी समस्याओं के लिए इसका इस्तेमाल करते आए हैं लेकिन हींग के इन फायदों से आप भी अनजान होंगे-

Most Viewed

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

Health Benefits Of Hing
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
रात को सोने से पहले ये चीजें खाना पड़ सकता है भारी

foods not to eat before going to bed
  • मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
केले का छिलका खाने से बढ़ेगी आंखों की रोशनी, इन फलों के छिलके भी हैं फायदेमंद

health benefits of fruits peel
  • शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

रात को सोने से पहले ये चीजें खाना पड़ सकता है भारी

foods not to eat before going to bed
  • मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
केले का छिलका खाने से बढ़ेगी आंखों की रोशनी, इन फलों के छिलके भी हैं फायदेमंद

health benefits of fruits peel
  • शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
अच्छी याद्दाश्त के लिए मददगार है 'मक्खन वाली चाय', दिल को भी मजबूत करे

Health Benefits Of Butter Tea
  • गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

