बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 05:25 PM IST
घर में रखी एक छोटी सी हींग की डिबिया आपके कितने काम आ सकती है आप नहीं जानते होंगे। हींग खाने का स्वाद तो बढ़ाती ही है साथ ही कई रोगों से आपका बचाव भी करती है। सदियों से लोग पेट से जुड़ी समस्याओं के लिए इसका इस्तेमाल करते आए हैं लेकिन हींग के इन फायदों से आप भी अनजान होंगे-
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
