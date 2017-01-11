बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस फल के गूदे के साथ बीज भी हैं बड़े काम के, जानिए जबरदस्त फायदे
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 12:28 PM IST
Photo Credit: Getty Images
शरीफे या सीताफल को आप बहुत शौक से खाते होंगे लेकिन उसके बीज को फेंक देते होंगे। ऐसा बिलकुल मत कीजिए क्योंकि ये आपके बहुत काम की है। जानिए सीताफल और उसके बीजों के जबरदस्त फायदे..
