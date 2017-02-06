बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोलेस्ट्रॉल नाम के शैतान को कंट्रोल करती हैं ये चीजें, दिल को नहीं होने देतीं कमजोर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Healthy Food
›
Fruits to Balance Your Cholesterol Levels
{"_id":"58984dbf4f1c1b89523785ec","slug":"fruits-to-balance-your-cholesterol-levels","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0932 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0948\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:22 PM IST
Photo Credit: Getty Images
कोलेस्ट्रॉल हमारे लिवर द्वारा बनाया जाने वाला एक कैमिकल है जो सेहत के तब तक ही अच्छा होता है जब तक ये एक लेवल में हो। कोलेस्ट्रॉल में गड़बड़ी दिल से जुड़ी बीमारियों की बड़ी वजह बनती है। अगर आप दिल से जुड़ी बीमारियों से बचना चाहते हैं तो ये सुपरफूड्स आपकी मदद करेंगे..
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5892cba14f1c1b5979e813df","slug":"foods-not-to-eat-with-alcohol","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u0942\u0902\u0917\u092b\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0942, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"589816754f1c1b8a523782c7","slug":"health-benefits-of-makhana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091d\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0935, \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"589075a44f1c1bc24ee800b2","slug":"one-should-not-eat-these-things-empty-stomach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Also View
{"_id":"57f4c1094f1c1b8932270e80","slug":"8-benefits-of-cinnamon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u093e\u0932\u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u093e\u092e ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"57ef980a4f1c1b9911573a8d","slug":"benefits-of-garli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0947\u092b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0932\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"57dbeac44f1c1b4509d47b63","slug":"best-food-for-sexual-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0932, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0907\u092b\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top