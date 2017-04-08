बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैंसर से बचना है तो पीएं गन्ने का जूस, जानें और क्या हैं फायदे
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 02:13 PM IST
गर्मी का मौसम और चिलचिलाती धूप में खराब होती सेहत को कैसे बचाया जाए। ऐसे में घर के बाहर दिन भर भाग दौड़ के दौरान कैसे अपनी सेहत को आप महफूज रख सकते हैं हम आपको बतातें हैं।
गर्मी आते ही सड़क के किनारे गन्ने के जूस के स्टॉल्स दिखाई देने लगते हैं। कहने की जरूरत नहीं है कि गन्ने का रस किस हद तक हमारे लिए लाभकर है।
गन्ने के रस के एक, दो या तीन नहीं बल्कि सैकड़ों लाभ हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जाने गन्ने के जूस के फायदें।
