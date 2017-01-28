आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से परेशान हैं? चुकंदर बन सकता है रामबाण

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 05:33 PM IST
Beetroot Is Helpful For High Blood Pressure Patients

आज कल दिन भर काम, थकावट व तनाव के कारण लोग अपना स्वास्थ्य खराब करते जा रहे हैं। बीमारियों से निजात पाने के लिए दवाइयो का सहारा लेते है परन्तु दवाई एकमात्र उपाय नहीं है। बिना दवाइयो के भी हम स्वास्थ्य को ठीक रख सकते हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

health lifestyle

ट्रंप कार्ड

सात मुस्लिम देश के लोगों के लिए अमेरिका के दरवाजे बंद

Pakistani will not enter into the US without Security checks

Most Viewed

इस फल को खाने से पास नहीं फटकता बुढ़ापा, आजमां कर देखिए

Benefits Of Dragon Fruit
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से परेशान हैं? चुकंदर बन सकता है रामबाण

Beetroot Is Helpful For High Blood Pressure Patients
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बिना बियर पिए उठाएं इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

amazing uses of beer
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

बिना बियर पिए उठाएं इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

amazing uses of beer
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खाने के बाद मीठा खाना, कितना सही कितना गलत?

Benefits Of Eating Sweet After A Meal
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

रिश्ते में हो गई है रोमांस की कमी तो पिएं केसर वाला दूध

health benefits of saffron
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top