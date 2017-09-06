बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है चॉकलेट का चौथा फ्लेवर, दो गुनी हो जाएगी अब आपकी मिठास
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 03:07 PM IST
'आज खुश है जमाना पहली तारीख है'..ये गाना तो आप लोगों ने कई बार सुना होगा और सैलरी मिलने के बाद शायद गुनगुनाया भी होगा। चॉकलेट पर बने इस गाने को सुनते ही लोगों का मन चॉकलेट खाने का हो जाता है लेकिन अब बाजार में आपको चॉकलेट के तीन नहीं बल्कि चार फ्लेवर मिलेंगे।
