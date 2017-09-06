Download App
ये है चॉकलेट का चौथा फ्लेवर, दो गुनी हो जाएगी अब आपकी मिठास

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 03:07 PM IST
Barry Callebaut unveils fourth flavor of pink chocolate

'आज खुश है जमाना पहली तारीख है'..ये गाना तो आप लोगों ने कई बार सुना होगा और सैलरी मिलने के बाद शायद गुनगुनाया भी होगा। चॉकलेट पर बने इस गाने को सुनते ही लोगों का मन चॉकलेट खाने का हो जाता है लेकिन अब बाजार में आपको चॉकलेट के तीन नहीं बल्कि चार फ्लेवर मिलेंगे।

