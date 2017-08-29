Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

जरा संभलकर...अगर खाएंगे ये चीजें तो हो जाएंगे गंजे

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 01:34 PM IST
avoid eating these food items otherwise you will become bald

बरसात के मौसम में सबसे ज्यादा बाल झड़ते हैं जिसके बाद बालों का झड़ना इतना अधिक हो जाता है कि लोग गंजेपन के शिकार हो जाते हैं। तो अगर आप भी गंजेपन के शिकार हो रहे हैं तो आज ही इन चीजों को खाना बंद कर दें।
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

hair fall bald

AAP की बड़ी जीत

बवाना उपचुनाव: AAP की बड़ी जीत, केजरीवाल बोले- मेरे विधायकों जैसा कोई नहीं

Bawana Election Result 2017: bawana by poll counting, see all updates here

Most Viewed

जरा संभलकर...अगर खाएंगे ये चीजें तो हो जाएंगे गंजे

avoid eating these food items otherwise you will become bald
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

आज से ही रोजाना खाना शुरू कर दें Beans, कमाल के हैं फायदे

Having beans on regular basis will give you these health benefits
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

दिल को सेहतमंद बनाए रखने के लिए रोजाना पिएं एक गिलास ये 'खास' जूस

Cabbage and ginger juice will keep your heart healthy
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

रात को भूलकर भी न खाएं ये फल, हो जाएगी गंभीर बीमारी

Dont have these fruits at night otherwise you will become ill
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

दिल को सेहतमंद बनाए रखने के लिए रोजाना पिएं एक गिलास ये 'खास' जूस

Cabbage and ginger juice will keep your heart healthy
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!