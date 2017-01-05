बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कुछ ऐसे फूड्स जो मिटाएंगे आपकी भूख और मोटापा भी करेंगे कंट्रोल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Healthy Food
›
8 super foods that will suppress your appetite and controls weight
{"_id":"586de8b94f1c1b4d5615a92c","slug":"8-super-foods-that-will-suppress-your-appetite-and-controls-weight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u094b \u092e\u093f\u091f\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 12:13 PM IST
जब भी हम टेस्टी खाना देखते हैं तो भूख खुद-ब-खुद लगने लगती है। भले ही वो खाना हमारी सेहत के लिए हानिकारक ही क्यों ना हो। अगर आप भी स्वादिष्ट खाने को देखकर खुद को रोक नहीं पाते, जिस वजह से मोटे हुए जा रहे हैं तो इन चीजों का सेवन आपके लिए मददगार हो सकता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5864d2394f1c1b741aeed550","slug":"carom-seeds-helps-in-losing-weight-and-other-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0902\u092c\u0942 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0905\u091c\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"586b679e4f1c1bc6521591e4","slug":"health-benefits-of-gajak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u091c\u0915 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"586c8e5b4f1c1b0052159d00","slug":"different-types-of-tea-and-their-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915 \u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586c8e5b4f1c1b0052159d00","slug":"different-types-of-tea-and-their-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915 \u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u092f \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"586b679e4f1c1bc6521591e4","slug":"health-benefits-of-gajak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u091c\u0915 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"586b35a34f1c1b943a15873f","slug":"healthy-food-for-cold-and-flu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094c\u0902\u092b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940-\u091c\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u092b\u0942\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"5867933c4f1c1b132ceedb9a","slug":"benefits-of-red-wine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0935\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top