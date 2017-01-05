आपका शहर Close

कुछ ऐसे फूड्स जो मिटाएंगे आपकी भूख और मोटापा भी करेंगे कंट्रोल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 12:13 PM IST
8 super foods that will suppress your appetite and controls weight

जब भी हम टेस्टी खाना देखते हैं तो भूख खुद-ब-खुद लगने लगती है। भले ही वो खाना हमारी सेहत के लिए हानिकारक ही क्यों ना हो। अगर आप भी स्वादिष्ट खाने को देखकर खुद को रोक नहीं पाते, जिस वजह से मोटे हुए जा रहे हैं तो इन चीजों का सेवन आपके लिए मददगार हो सकता है।

Write a Comment | View Comments

