आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सारा दिन बैठने वाली जॉब करते हैं तो संभल जाएं, होगा ये नुकसान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 10:40 AM IST
You might be ageing faster by Spending all day sitting down

अगर आप बैठने वाली नौकरी करते हैं तो आप जवानी में बुढ़ापे के शिकार बन सकते हैं। दरअसल एक शोध ने दावा किया है कि बैठने वाली जॉब का सबसे ज्यादा असर उम्र पर पड़ता है। यानी कि उन लोगों के लिए खतरे की घंटी जो बैठे बैठे काम करते हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ageing ageing faster

ट्रंप कार्ड

सात मुस्लिम देश के लोगों के लिए अमेरिका के दरवाजे बंद

Pakistani will not enter into the US without Security checks

Most Viewed

कई महिलाओं को ही नहीं पता फीमेल कंडोम के बारे में

many women do not know about female condom
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस उम्र के बाद जींस पहनने से कर लें तौबा, जानिए क्यों?

When should you stop wearing jeans
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

लकवे के मरीज के लिए रामबाण हैं लहुसन की कच्ची कलियां

what to do in paralysis attack
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top