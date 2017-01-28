सारा दिन बैठने वाली जॉब करते हैं तो संभल जाएं, होगा ये नुकसान
अगर आप बैठने वाली नौकरी करते हैं तो आप जवानी में बुढ़ापे के शिकार बन सकते हैं। दरअसल एक शोध ने दावा किया है कि बैठने वाली जॉब का सबसे ज्यादा असर उम्र पर पड़ता है। यानी कि उन लोगों के लिए खतरे की घंटी जो बैठे बैठे काम करते हैं।
