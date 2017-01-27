आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इस उम्र के बाद जींस पहनने से कर लें तौबा, जानिए क्यों?

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 06:08 PM IST
When should you stop wearing jeans

जींस को आज सबसे कंफर्टेबल पहनावे के तौर पर देखा जाता है। लेकिन आपका दिल ये जरूर सुनकर बैठ जाएगा कि एक उम्र के बाद आपको जींस पहनना छोड़ देना चाहिए।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

health lifestyle

भाजपा में घमासान

बनारस में केशव प्रसाद मौर्य का भारी विरोध, लगे मुर्दाबाद के नारे

Varanasi BJP workers shouted slogans against Keshav Prasad

Most Viewed

इस उम्र के बाद जींस पहनने से कर लें तौबा, जानिए क्यों?

When should you stop wearing jeans
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

लकवे के मरीज के लिए रामबाण हैं लहुसन की कच्ची कलियां

what to do in paralysis attack
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आ गई 'मेंटल वियाग्रा', चॉकलेट से भरा इंजेक्शन करेगा जोश को बूस्ट

'Mental Viagra' injections made from CHOCOLATE
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

आ गई 'मेंटल वियाग्रा', चॉकलेट से भरा इंजेक्शन करेगा जोश को बूस्ट

'Mental Viagra' injections made from CHOCOLATE
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

लिवर फेल कर सकती हैं पीलिया की दवाएं, विशेषज्ञों ने किया खुलासा

Jaundice Pills Are Harmful For Your Kidney
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ऐसी औरतों को जल्दी होता है मेनोपॉज, ये रहा अहम कारण

childless women have higher risk to face early menopause
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top