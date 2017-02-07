बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टॉयलेट में स्मार्टफोन यूज करते हैं तो ये बातें जान लें
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 11:47 AM IST
पहले लोग टॉयलेट जाते समय अपने साथ अखबार या मैग्जीन लेकर जाया करते थे, लेकिन अब ट्रेंड बदल गया है। आज के समय में लोग टॉयलेट में स्मार्टफोन लेकर जाने लगे हैं। वे अपने फोन से एक पल भी दूर नहीं रह सकते। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि टॉयलेट में स्मार्टफोन का इस्तेमाल सेहत के लिए हानिकारक हो सकता है।
