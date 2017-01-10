आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

स्मार्ट फोन का यूज करने वाले हो जाएं सावधान, हो सकती हैं ये बीमारियां

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:03 PM IST
using smart phone is harmful for wrist and fingers

आज के समय में बच्चे, बूढ़े, नौजवान सभी स्मार्ट फोन इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। वे इसके इस हद तक आदि हो चुके हैं कि सुबह से लेकर रात तक बस फोन में ही लगे रहते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ये 'साइलेंट किलर' है। जी हां, ये आपकी सेहत पर बहुत बुरा प्रभाव डालता है। इससे जोड़ों, हाथों की अंगुलियों और कलाई में दर्द की समस्या आती है। आइए जानते हैं कि ये आपके शरीर के लिए किस तरह नुकसानदायक है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fitness tips use of smartphone

सपा का दंगल Sponsored By

मुलायम का रामगोपाल पर हमला- बेटे को बहकाया, एक ही आदमी विवाद की जड़

mulayam singh reaches election commission in delhi

Most Viewed

चीनी से नहीं होती डायबिटीज, जानें इससे जुड़े मिथक और उनकी सच्चाई

myths related to diabetes
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जब पुरुषोंं के भी बढ़ जाते हैं स्तन, जानिए कारण और समाधान

Why So Many Men Have Man Boobs
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्या आपको भी है अंगुली चटकाने की आदत? जान लें ये तथ्य

cracking knuckles habit good or bad
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

जब पुरुषोंं के भी बढ़ जाते हैं स्तन, जानिए कारण और समाधान

Why So Many Men Have Man Boobs
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्या आपको भी है अंगुली चटकाने की आदत? जान लें ये तथ्य

cracking knuckles habit good or bad
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान इस वजह से होती है बालों के झड़ने की समस्या, ऐसे करें बचाव

Hair loss during pregnancy
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

﻿