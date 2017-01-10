बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्मार्ट फोन का यूज करने वाले हो जाएं सावधान, हो सकती हैं ये बीमारियां
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:03 PM IST
आज के समय में बच्चे, बूढ़े, नौजवान सभी स्मार्ट फोन इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। वे इसके इस हद तक आदि हो चुके हैं कि सुबह से लेकर रात तक बस फोन में ही लगे रहते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ये 'साइलेंट किलर' है। जी हां, ये आपकी सेहत पर बहुत बुरा प्रभाव डालता है। इससे जोड़ों, हाथों की अंगुलियों और कलाई में दर्द की समस्या आती है। आइए जानते हैं कि ये आपके शरीर के लिए किस तरह नुकसानदायक है।
