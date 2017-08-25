बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टॉयलेट में भूलकर भी इस्तेमाल न करें फोन, हो जाएगी ये गंभीर बीमारी
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 09:27 AM IST
फोन लोगों की जिंदगी का एक ऐसा हिस्सा बन गया है कि इसके बिना एक मिनट गुजारना लोगों को भारी लगने लगता है। यहां तक कि लोग टॉयलेट में भी फोन ले जाना नहीं भूलते और जितने समय वहां रहते हैं उतने समय फोन का इस्तेमाल करते हैं।
लेकिन क्या आपको पता है टॉयलेट में फोन को ले जाने की ये आदत आपको बीमारियों के चक्रव्यूह में फंसा सकती है।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
Also View
