Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

20 की उम्र के बाद लड़कियों के शरीर में आते हैं ये 5 बड़े बदलाव

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 01:08 PM IST
these are the biggest hormonal changes in girls at the age of twenty

उम्र के साथ-साथ शरीर का विकास भी होता है और उसी वजह से लड़के हो या फिर लड़कियां दोनों के ही शरीर में बदलाव आने लगते हैं। तो चलिए आज हम आपको बताते है कि 20 साल की उम्र होने पर लड़कियों के शरीर में कौन से पांच बड़े बदलाव आते हैं।

पढ़ें- अंडरगार्मेन्ट्स पहनते वक्त लड़कियां याद रखें ये 5 बातें, नहीं तो होगा पछतावा
 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

girls changes in girls body

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री!

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री करेंगे कमल हासन, केरल के सीएम से की मुलाकात

Kamal Haasan will be join politics soon, says-will meet more politicians before I make my call

Most Viewed

20 की उम्र के बाद लड़कियों के शरीर में आते हैं ये 5 बड़े बदलाव

these are the biggest hormonal changes in girls at the age of twenty
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अंडरगार्मेन्ट्स पहनते वक्त लड़कियां याद रखें ये 5 बातें, नहीं तो होगा पछतावा

girls should avoid these 5 mistakes otherwise it will change your breast shape
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

पुरुष न करें इन चीजों का ज्यादा सेवन, वर्ना जिंदगी भर होगा पछतावा

men dont have these things in daily routine it will leave bad effect on health
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

अंडरगार्मेन्ट्स पहनते वक्त लड़कियां याद रखें ये 5 बातें, नहीं तो होगा पछतावा

girls should avoid these 5 mistakes otherwise it will change your breast shape
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अगर आपको भी है टाइट बेल्ट बांधने की आदत, तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर

these mistake on a regular basis will effect your health badly
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!