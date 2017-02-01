आपका शहर Close

यौन क्षमता कम करती है ये आम बीमारी, आप भी इसके शिकार तो नहीं?

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 02:34 PM IST
मोटापा आज के समय में एक आम समस्या बनती जा रही है। मोटे लोगों में आत्मविश्वास की कमी होती है और वह डिप्रेशन तक का शिकार बन जाते हैं। इन सब का असर उनकी सेक्स लाइफ में देखने को मिलता है। मोटापे की वजह से उनका स्टेमिना कम होने लगता है। 

