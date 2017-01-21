बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पीरियड्स के दौरान नहीं करने चाहिए ये काम, पड़ सकते हैं भारी
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 05:16 PM IST
पीरियड्स के दौरान महिलाओं को अपने खान-पान,लाइफस्टाइल आदि का खास ध्यान रखना चाहिए। हर महीने मेंसस आने की वजह से वे इसे सामान्य रूप से लेती हैं और ऐसी गलतियां कर बैठती हैं जिसका परिणाम उन्हें आगे चलकर भुगतना पड़ता है। इन दिनों बहुत ही एहतियात बरतने की जरूरत होती है। आइए जानते हैं कि पीरियड्स के दौरान महिलाएं क्या-क्या गलतियां कर बैठती हैं।
