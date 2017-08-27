बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुरुष न करें इन चीजों का ज्यादा सेवन, वर्ना जिंदगी भर होगा पछतावा
men dont have these things in daily routine it will leave bad effect on health
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 09:19 AM IST
खाने पीने के शौकीन होना अच्छी बात है लेकिन अगर आप हद से ज्यादा किसी चीज का सेवन करते हैं तो वो आपके लिए जानलेवा बन सकती है। ठीक ऐसी ही कुछ आहार ऐसे होते हैं जिन्हें रोजाना खाने से पुरुषों की सेहत पर खराब असर पड़ सकता है। इसलिए इन आहारों को अधिक मात्रा में लेने से बचना चाहिए।
